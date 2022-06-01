Jordan - Delektia, the frozen food company and the leader in the fully-cooked, frozen and ready-to-heat meals category, is all set to provide its range of stellar products in Jordan through their contract with Medica.

This in line with the company's plans for aggressive expansion in the region which comes on the back of growing market share of frozen food products throughout the Middle East - a trend which is also observed in the rest of the world as per Deloitte’s latest research. Delektia's recent contract with Medica, the FMCG specialized company which is one of the leading companies in Jordan – importing, distributing and marketing high quality fast moving consumer goods, is a huge stepping stone in the right direction.

With the launch in Jordan, locals will have access to Delektia’s nutritious fully-cooked frozen Middle Eastern meals. The company's goal is to provide nutritious ready-to-heat foods devoid of preservatives and additives to ensure the health of its consumers. Delektia's R&D team has worked tirelessly to create a menu of authentic and flavourful dishes, inspired by recipes that remind of home. Additionally, Delektia’s use of the latest blast-freezing technology retains the meals’ nutritional value and allows consumers to store their food for much longer. The product’s longer shelf life also massively reduces food wastage.

Sharing delight on Delektia’s entry into the Jordanian market, Faisal Al Majali, Managing Partner of Delektia, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Medica for bringing our delicious, healthy, and convenient fully-cooked, frozen, and ready-to-heat meals to the people of Jordan. At Delektia, we strive to make quick and nutritional foods available to everyone, and the contract with Medica is a significant step forward in that direction.”

He continued, “We continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovative recipes with a heightened focus on delivering what our customers need. We look forward to receiving a great response within the Jordanian market."

In September 2021, a group of investors from the regional FMCG sector launched Delektia in the UAE. With innovative ideas and delicious products, the brand has gained immense popularity in just seven months after its inception. This growing demand is buoyed by consumers’ desire to lead healthier lives and eat better, a need that was exacerbated after the pandemic.

Prior to introducing its delectable cuisines in the market, the company dedicated three years to research to develop the best recipes of the highest quality. This has enabled Delektia to offer the right mix of quick and healthy products to its customer-base. These efforts were recognised earlier this year when the brand received the 'Best Company' award at the Food 2.0 Conference 2022 for industry innovation and market competitiveness.

Delektia’s product packaging is easy-to-open, microwaveable, and mentions the number of calories each meal contains. Delektia's range of products includes meticulously prepared vegetarian, vegan and meat-based recipes. Among the top sellers are Dawood Basha (meatball stew), Mloukhieh with Chicken (mallow leaves), Lentil Soup, and Ruz with Vermicelli (Rice).

Delektia's entry into the Jordanian market will change the game and begin a new era for the frozen foods industry within the country. In only a short span of time, with trailblazing efforts and a lot of heart, Delektia has managed to clinch a sizable portion of the frozen foods market.

The company also looks forward to partnering with more businesses in the region to make its products available to a wider audience. With a clear mission and drive, Delektia is on the road to becoming the leading provider of healthy, delicious, and easy-to-prepare foods in the region.

