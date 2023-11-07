Daimler Commercial Vehicles Mena has introduced an all-new range of customised service packages to make vehicle maintenance easier and more economical than ever before.

Under the name of FUSO ServiceSolutions, Mitsubishi FUSO partners will be able to offer their customers complete peace of mind when it comes to the costs, safety and everyday maintenance of their vehicle, whether that’s for a fleet of trucks operating over long distances or a single vehicle making local trips.

Customers will receive the best price and expertise on parts, labour and lubricants and with an interchangeable list of solutions, they can find the right combination of services to suit them. FUSO ServiceSolutions packages have been calculated at a fixed, transparent and budget-friendly price in order to give the best possible value and truck owners are promised a long list of short and long-term benefits ranging from increased safety to increased resale value.

Peace of mind comes from knowing fully trained FUSO technicians are the ones doing the work and that a dedicated warehouse in Dubai for FUSO parts means minimal downtime when it comes to getting a truck back on the road.

The four packages

EliteMaintenance: EliteMaintenance includes all scheduled maintenance work and covers routine service operations like engine oil and filter change, air filter replacement, gearbox oil change and more.

ServicePlus: ServicePlus includes scheduled maintenance and the replacement of wear and tear items. This package offers a special price for all plannable services required by the truck which ensures lower operational costs for the customer.

ServiceExtend: ServiceExtend includes post-warranty cost protection and all scheduled maintenance work as specified by the manufacturer. Purchasing these services as a bundle is less expensive than purchasing them individually, which means more repair service for less cost.

ServiceComplete: ServiceComplete combines scheduled maintenance, wear and tear components and a post-warranty cost protection. This attractive package gives the maximum level of cost control through a fixed monthly rate.

Alexander Schneider, General Manager – Customer Services, Daimler Commercial Vehicles Mena FZE, said: “We are delighted to launch FUSO ServiceSolutions to deliver several new benefits to FUSO customers in the Middle East and North Africa. We have carefully researched and considered the needs and wants of truck owners, whether that is of an individual vehicle or a huge fleet, and have created flexible packages that are tailored to their requirements. Safety, value and transparency are important pillars for our customer service journey and FUSO ServiceSolutions covers all of these and more.”

To keep a truck in peak condition and minimise unexpected expenses throughout their lifecycle, it’s essential to give them the best possible care.

The 8 key benefits of FUSO ServiceSolutions for FUSO trucks and buses owners:

Reduced maintenance costs: Costs are covered for repairs and replacements of specified parts and systems saving FUSO owners from the financial burden of unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs.

Predictable budgeting: Maintenance and repair expenses can be anticipated and budgeted for as they are covered under the contract's terms.

Increased resale value: FUSO trucks with a well-documented service history and an active service contract may have a higher resale value as potential buyers know it is a well-maintained and reliable vehicle.

Extended warranty coverage: ServiceExtend and ServiceComplete packages cover post warranty repairs.

Qualified technicians: Service and maintenance are performed by certified FUSO technicians

Reduced downtime: Regular service and maintenance can help prevent breakdowns and other issues that can cause the trucks to be out of commission for extended periods.

Parts availability: Access to a dedicated warehouse for FUSO trucks and buses parts in Dubai ensures that customers will be able to easily source parts in the shortest amount of time and keep their trucks on the road for longer periods.

Increased safety: Regular maintenance and inspection can help reduce the risk of accidents caused by neglected or faulty equipment. Customers also have peace of mind knowing that only FUSO genuine parts have been used.

