Doha, Qatar: City Centre Doha, one of the largest and most prominent malls in Qatar, has announced that as part of its development strategy to enhance visitors experience, it has recently welcomed an exciting new group of stores.

Working to fulfil its commitment to visitors, outlined as part of the 20th anniversary event in 2021, City Centre welcomed a diverse new array of international and local brands enhancing its visitors’ experience. These stores include, but are not limited to, Homes R Us, Li-ning, Paul kiosk, Annabelle, Kenny Rogers, and Charleys Philly Steaks and more.

Building on these additions, over 18 new shops will open at City Centre Doha before the end of the year, further enriching the shopping experience for visitors. The anticipated openings will include Borders, E-max electronics, Plaza Hollandi, Eva France jewellery among more.

The mall will also launch a Gold shopping area where jewellery shoppers can immerse themselves in the luxury offerings of over 35 outlets, all within a few steps of each other. The Gold square, whose retail units have been increasingly occupied by a range of sellers from the Gulf region and expected to be fully occupied by the end of 2023.

It is located on the east side of the mall on the second floor under the newly opened food court. All these shops were listed on the mall’s newly revamped website www.citycenterdoha.com.

General Manager of City Center Doha Murat Kayman commented: “It is with great pleasure that we announce these new developments at City Centre Doha, which demonstrate the mall’s continued attractiveness for retailers based on a refined quality, great location and strong tenant mix. We remain committed to further enhancing the leading position of the mall through refurbishment, facility upgrades, the cultivation of a distinctive top rate ambiance and extensive activities for all visitors to enjoy.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).