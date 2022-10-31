Saudi Arabia - In line with its commitment to empowering local businesses to grow and succeed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Amazon.sa recently hosted its first in-person seller summit in Riyadh. The summit aimed to guide, educate, and recognize the local selling partners, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), to best leverage Amazon’s capabilities, tools, services, and programs.

Hundreds of local selling partners attended the event to learn more about shipping and fulfillment, advertising, and brand- building tools at Amazon. The event also focused on opportunities for selling partners to maximise sales during the peak shopping season, including White Friday with hundreds of new and existing selling partners.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 to create an environment that unlocks business opportunities, broadens the economic base, and creates jobs for all Saudis, Amazon’s seller summit brought together local and regional experts from Amazon to share knowledge with hundreds of new and existing selling partners from across the Kingdom.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “At Amazon, selling partners are a fundamental part of our customer-centric culture. We continue to invest in our infrastructure to support the growth of local businesses in Saudi Arabia including doubling our fulfillment network since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020. This enables us to reach 90 per cent of the Kingdom’s population with super-fast and reliable delivery —from Arar to Jizan and from Makkah to Dammam.”

The seller summit also recognized top sellers by presenting awards to top performing sellers across several categories. The sellers were acknowledged for their performance related to customer satisfaction, delivery speed, and use of Amazon seller tools, among other categories. Some of the businesses awarded at this year’s Seller Summit were: X-Cite, Amlaq, Afaq Al Hasoub, and Al Garawi.

Karim Ghandour, Head of Marketplace, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We are thrilled to have met hundreds of our selling partners during Amazon’s seller summit, which is our first ever in-person summit in Riyadh. Our goal is to help sellers realize their potential, discover innovative solutions, and leverage our fulfillment and brand-building tools to strengthen their business and reach millions of customers on Amazon.sa. We also provided businesses with the information, skills, and tools needed to ensure a successful upcoming shopping season including White Friday.”

Last March, Amazon.sa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment (MISA) and Monsha’at, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, to enhance Amazon's presence in Saudi Arabia, enable tens of thousands of SMBs to sell their products to millions of customers across the Kingdom, and assist scores of entrepreneurs to set up their logistics businesses.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).