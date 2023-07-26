Qatar - Thirty global automotive brands will take part in the inaugural GIMS Qatar, taking place in Doha from October 5 to 14 with ten new cars planned to be unveiled at the event.

Qatar, host nation of some of the world’s most high-profile sporting events, from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, will see the first edition of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) taking place outside the event’s native country of Switzerland.

The strong demand from exhibitors is reflective of GIMS’ innovative, first-of-its-kind event concept, which is setting new standards for trans-continental motor shows and naturally complements the marketing strategies of major OEMs and suppliers, said a Qatar Tourism and the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) statement.

Car enthusiasts attending the show will have the opportunity to be among the first to see 10 ground-breaking new cars, which are set to be unveiled during the event. Exhibitors will cover more than 10,000 sq m within the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

A total of five prominent external venues across the country will provide a diverse and immersive festival experience for visitors and guests. GIMS will now begin the space allocation process following the closure of registrations at the end of June. Participating brands will be unveiled on the GIMS social media channels in the coming weeks, said the statement.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “With its wide selection of exceptional hotels, exciting excursions, and captivating landmarks, Qatar is the ideal location to inaugurate the first-ever GIMS to be held outside of its home country. Qatar has maintained an incredible momentum since the close of the FIFA World Cup last year, welcoming a record number of visitors and maintaining its sporting legacy through multiple global sporting events that have taken place in the first half of the year. We’re gearing up for an exciting social calendar in the months ahead and we see that Qatar is well on its way of becoming the fastest growing tourism destination in the region by 2030.”

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: “Excitement is building for the first edition of the Qatar show in Doha, which is now only a few months away. We’re on track to make the event the new, top-tier motor show for the Middle East, bridging the gap between the exciting automotive industries in the east and west. Qatar Tourism, GIMS and our partners are delighted with the outstanding support we have received from global brands. For us, it’s indicative of the high levels of confidence and loyalty they have in the GIMS model. One of our exhibitors has participated in every edition of the Geneva Motor Show since 1924 and is just as enthusiastic to join us in Doha.”

Starting with an exclusive opening ceremony and gala dinner on October 5, GIMS Qatar will welcome the world’s media on October 6, before opening to the public from October 7 to 14. The event has been staged to coincide with the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, also being held in Doha from October 6 to 8.

The full GIMS Qatar programme of events will be unveiled soon. Activities will include a Forum for the Future of car design, held at the National Museum of Qatar. There will also be off-road adventure experiences at Sealine Desert, ride and drives at the Lusail International Circuit and the chance to visit a ‘best of the best’ gallery of classic automobiles.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).