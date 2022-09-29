UAE - Homegrown real estate developer, Zāzen Properties, has announced its new development, Zāzen Gardens’ within the Al Furjan community in Dubai.

A show unit and sales center will be at the project site, with off-plan sales scheduled to start in November this year, said a statement from the Emirati developer.

As a first-of-its-kind project, the groundbreaking of the Leed Gold Certified & Wellness integrated development is scheduled to start next month, stated Zāzen, adding that sustainability and healthy living were at the heart of the prime property.

Apart from its key amenities, the development boasts 35,000 sq ft of landscaping, multiple recycling stations, EV charging stations and solar panels on the rooftop which will help reduce common area service charges for owners.

Both indoor and outdoor areas will be carefully planned at all stages of development, ensuring that the LEED Gold criteria are met and the project minimizes its carbon footprint while providing the best environment for families to grow.

Consisting of 159 units, apartments will span from 824 sq ft to 1,612 sq ft and cater to investors and end users alike. Due for handover in April 2024, the project also has two retail outlets on the ground floor that will cater to visitors and residents in the Al Furjan community.

This progress comes on the heels of Zāzen Properties completing the handover for its flagship development, Zāzen ONE, in JVT earlier this year.

"Peak interest in the Al Furjan area reinforces the district’s strength as a micro market. The Expo 2020 metro line launch has seen two stations rise up within the area, providing easy access to renowned Dubai landmarks and communities such as Dubai Marina, JLT, Media City and Barsha Heights," remarked Zāzen Properties Co-Founder and COO Madhav Dhar.

And with plans underway to convert the Expo2020 site into a mixed use hub (Expo City Dubai), the Al Furjan residential district will continue to be a preferred choice for the UAE’s middle-class and upper-class population.

"The second quarter of 2022 saw a near 90% occupancy rate in Al Furjan’s vacant apartment listings and we expect the area to experience a continuous influx of investors, home-buyers, and renters," noted Dhar.

"With our next launch, right near the Gardens metro station, we are excited to bring added value to Al Furjan and raise the overall living experience and quality level of residential developments in the area, similar to what we achieved in JVT with Zāzen One," stated the senior official.

"Our next project, ‘Zāzen Gardens’ will not only be Leed Gold certified, and deploy onsite renewable energy through solar panels, but it will also introduce a new concept of integrated wellness design within the building, leading to healthier and happier environments for both owners and tenants," he added.

