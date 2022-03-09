Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Royal Joinery to supply high-quality joinery services for its mega project Riviera in MBR City.

Royal Joinery’s work will deliver unmatched products that cover overall woodwork, doors, windows, kitchen cabinets, and related products for Riviera’s interior design.

Royal Joinery makes the most of every space and maximises storage in the neatest and most visually appealing way by providing hi-tech, modern solutions.

It runs its own reputable workshop exclusively designed to meet the requirements of complex and high-profile projects such as those of Azizi.

Commenting on the new partnership, Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “This partnership comes in light of our high-quality standards, with it representing another major step in obtaining the best-in-class joinery services for our projects. Our homes embody unparalleled modern luxury - a design and construction philosophy that distinguishes us and ensures investor satisfaction.”

Recently, Azizi Developments announced the addition of a 2.7-kilometre-long crystal lagoon to Riviera, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community.

With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk. Azizi’s lagoon will be a lively space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most sought-after projects.-- TradeArabia News Service

