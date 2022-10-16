Luxpetites Sotheby's International Realty has announced that it has successfully completed the sale of all units within the Seaside Hills, a beachfront mixed-use project developed by Al Zorah Development Company in Ajman, within two months at a record-breaking total price of AED119 million ($31.33 million).

Seaside Hills is a mixed-use entertainment and residential complex located in the heart of Al Zorah Beach and includes The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah and Al Zorah Nature Reserve, said Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between Ajman government and Solidere International.

In addition to this, it boasts residential units, shopping centers, health and leisure facilities and an 18-hole international golf course, extending on Ajman Beach for a length of 12 km, it stated

Luxpetites Sotheby, which was appointed by the Ajman developer as the exclusive real estate broker for the project, has sold all the 10 four-bedroom villas at a price of AED11.5 million each, and the beachfront homes that span an area of ​​​​5,651 sq ft at an average rate of AED​​11.9 million.

On the solid sales, Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner of Sotheby's International Realty, said: "This project has attracted investors due to its exceptional build quality and serene landscaping that includes mangroves, as well as because it offers its residents a luxurious beachfront lifestyle."

Another reason that has sparked investor interest is its strategic location - Al Zorah is directly connected to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and 20 minutes from Sharjah International Airport. Also it is easily accessible by boat or yacht, thanks to its four state-of-the-art marinas, stated Whitehead.

"Ajman also benefits from its proximity to Ras Al Khaimah, where popular new projects such as the Queen Resort have helped drive up the demand for real estate in all of the Northern Emirates. The destination, which offers its residents a unique lifestyle, is scheduled to be completed in early 2025," he added.

Seaside Hills villas are located amidst spacious gardens, each with its own private pool, garden and three roofed parking spaces.

The one-floor villas are designed with large kitchens and distinctive finishes and are equipped with smart control systems. The villas include three terraced balconies descending towards the waterfront, giving their residents privacy, stunning views and private walkways to access the beachfront, stated the broker.

Whitehead said: "The demand for this project was focused on European and CIS investors looking to spend their holidays in the UAE, and they saw Seaside Hills as a luxurious haven for recreation, entertainment and comfort."

"We were able to sell all the units successfully in record time thanks to Our extensive and global client network spanning more than 81 countries includes high net worth individuals seeking to leverage our expertise to identify investment assets in developing markets such as the UAE," he added.

