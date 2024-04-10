British architectural firm Foster + Partners has unveiled the designs of two new residential towers - Vela and Vela Viento (Latin for sails and wind) - being set up by Dubai developer Omaniyat as part of its Marasi Bay project.

The development employs the same architectural language as The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, which is also designed by the practice for Omniyat and located on the waterfront nearby.

These towers offer its residents ultra-luxury waterfront living with direct access to the waterfront promenade and marina.

On the Vela project, Foster + Partners said rising to 150m, it provides a floor area of 272,860 sq. ft. over 30 floors. The 38 residences range in size from 4,253 sq. ft. to 11,727 sq. ft. (internal area) and encompass penthouses and three-and four-bedroom properties, with double-height living spaces, large private terraces and L-shaped corner pools.

The top design firm said two central penthouses connect the north and the south parts of the tower and provide 360-degree views or the city.

The penthouses are split over two levels with generous double-height spaces, private pools, and incredible bay windows that have been designed to take in the Dubai sunsets.

The tower is crowned by a Sky Palace, which is split over three levels and rises to new heights in Marasi Bay. A standalone triple-height private terrace offers unparalleled views across the city and a private lift lobby connects the drop off and basement parking to the apartment, via a grand arrival gallery, said the statement from Foster + Partners.

Residents have direct access to amenities in Vela, Vela Viento and The Lana, it added.

On the Vela Viento, the UK design firm said standing at 180m, and spanning 41 floors, Vela Viento offers unparalleled views of Marasi Bay, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Its 92 residences range in size from 2,000 sq ft to 9,730 sq ft (internal area), and include three unique bridge apartments, which span across the towers. The tower is topped by two double-height penthouses, each with their own expansive terraces and private pools.

"Vela, Vela Viento and The Lana share a horizontal rhythm, an expressed structure, and voids in the massing, which makes them instantly recognisable. Together, they provide a range of generous outdoor spaces and play an integral role in the transformation of Dubai’s Marasi Bay," remarked Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

Vela Viento, he stated, is set back from the marina, on the other side of Marasi Drive. A podium elevates the tower to enhance views and features a landscaped terrace, with an indoor-outdoor pool, and areas for relaxation.

"The lower tower is separated into two parts and connected by glazed sky bridges, to create a framed view of the Burj Khalifa as people approach. An elevated drop-off zone is augmented with spectacular water features and artworks, providing a distinctive arrival sequence," he explained.

According to him, 100m up the tower, a generous amenity level overlooks the marina and offers panoramic views of the city.

"It features a double-height gym, a lounge with sunset views, and a terrace with a large infinity pool. The sky amenity is a focal point of the tower and provides a unique experience for residents and their guests," he added.

