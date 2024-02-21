UAE real estate developer Nakheel has launched its Bay Villas real estate project on Dubai Islands B, a waterfront development that will feature residences, townhouses, and villas.

The gated community will feature beach access, a central park, along with community facilities such as swimming pools, children's playgrounds and various sports facilities, a release stated.

Real estate listings note prices starting at AED4 million for the three-bedroom townhouses, going up to AED13.8 million for the five-bedroom waterfront villas.

The project will also house retail outlets, recreational areas, and a mosque.

The master developer said the project will combine Emirati heritage in its design elements, with the four- and five-bedroom villas set on plots measuring 600 sqm and 680 sqm, respectively.

Semi-detached residences and townhouses will feature three- and four-bedroom units.

Dubai Islands comprises five archipelagos and is located in the Deira district of Dubai and has seen a flurry of new developments by Nakheel.

Earlier this week, the company launched its Beachfront Villas project, a waterfront community featuring nine marinas and two golf courses.

The Dubai Islands project will also be home to the upcoming Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, set to be completed in Q4 2026.

