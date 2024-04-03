Dubai-based developer Binghatti has joined hands with globally renowned high jewellery and watchmaking brand Jacob & Co. to celebrate a major sales milestone achieved at its premium development - The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences - with nearly 50% of the project sold out, within just nine months of sales launch.

As construction progresses rapidly, anticipation in the market is building up for the inauguration of this architectural marvel. With its sleek design, unparalleled lifestyle offerings and panoramic views of the cityscape, the hyper-tower promises to offer unmatched living experience that epitomizes urban luxury, it stated.

The 104-storey Dubai building, on completion, is set to become the world's highest residential tower, stated the developer.

The accomplishment of this cutting-edge development further reinforces Dubai’s standing as the premier destination for investors and homeowners seeking to dive into ultra-luxury real estate, and Jacob & Co.'s unique commitment to the emirate.

Terming it as a massive architectural and commercial success, Binghatti said this is a rare achievement in the realm of hyper luxury real estate.

It not only highlights the relevance of the partnership between Binghatti and Jacob & Co. but also persistent demand for premium real estate offerings in Dubai, thus establishing a new standard for the sector.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming, global response of the market to Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co. Residences," said Jacob Arabo, the Chairman and Founder of Jacob & Co.

"The sell-out of Phase 1 and the rapid uptake of Phase 2 emphasizes the incredible appeal of this iconic project. We are proud to collaborate with Binghatti in delivering this global landmark development in Dubai," he stated.

The crown jewel in Dubai's skyline, The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences keeps experiencing enormous success, he added.

Arabo pointed out that the motto and design ethos of Jacob & Co. is “Inspired by the Impossible”. This state of mind also serves as the driving force behind the development of Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co. Residences.

"This ambitious project is set to break the world record of highest residential tower ever constructed in the world," he noted.

"The speed at which the most prestigious units within the 104-storey tower is selling and its groundbreaking architecture all represent an achievement in the sphere of real estate," he added.

