Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has just acquired a highly coveted plot of land, located directly on Sheikh Zayed Road, from master developer Meydan.

The signing ceremony was attended by the CEO of Meydan City Corporation, Issam Galadari, Azizi Developments’ Founder and Chairman, Mirwais Azizi, and its CEO, Farhad Azizi, among other senior management figures of both organisations.

Plans for the land, which is situated in a prime location, adjacent to the World Trade Centre Metro Station 2, have not yet been made public. The developer is, however, already working on the design for the large iconic development that is to be built on the plot, which will comprise residential, hospitality and retail spaces.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “This project will be an absolute game changer. While the design is currently in progress, we have already finalised decisions on several key aspects – features and a design philosophy that are truly unique, globally, and that will elevate Dubai’s awe-inspiring skyline to even greater heights. It will be among the most prominent buildings in the entire world. We will share more information on this soon-to-be, revolutionary landmark in due course.”

Issam Galadari, CEO of Meydan City Corporation said; “We are delighted that Azizi Developments is investing in one of the most iconic locations in the UAE, and are excited to see the realisation of this development. Azizi Developments have expertise in creating not only buildings but significant landmarks, incorporating designs which reflect the culture and spirit of the UAE, which is very much in line with the vision of Meydan City Corporation. We are confident this development will serve to complement the Dubai skyline even further.”

Mobilisation is due to begin in the near future, with several activities happening on site as soon as this month.

With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its quality- and construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity.

