UAE - Arista Properties has unveiled the AED500 million ($136 million) Wadi Villas located in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District 11, Meydan.

It will feature a residential marvel of 30 exclusive villas, featuring luxurious 4, 5, and 6 bedroom mansions. The villas will be offered at a price range of AED14 to AED40 million and are slated for completion by 2026.

As the name suggests, the Wadi Villas are envisioned to be a private haven for discerning customers looking for a luxurious retreat to escape the hustle of the city, while staying in close proximity to the heart of the city’s downtown area.

Luxurious retreats

These luxurious retreats have been designed by HBA Architects, internationally acclaimed for creating innovative and enduring design solutions that embody community heritage. Also on board are Coopers Hill who come with over 40 years of experience in landscape design worldwide. They will be artfully crafting the landscape of Wadi Villas, with the vision to connect people with nature.

"Dubai’s luxury villa market continues to flourish, inspired by the city's cosmopolitan vibe and vibrant economy. The heavy influx of high-net-worth individuals migrating to the city has further driven demand from international investors - solidifying the niche for luxury residential properties as a key pillar of Dubai's real estate landscape. In line with this demand and realising the gap in the market, we at Arista Properties, are bringing our flagship project - Wadi Villas to offer unparalleled luxury living,” said Sajal Gang, Co-Founder, Arista Properties.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wadi Villas, a testament to Arista's unwavering commitment to redefining luxury living. With acute attention to detail and a dedication to excellence, Wadi Villas epitomise sophistication, comfort, and timeless elegance. As the demand for villa living continues to grow, Wadi Villas offer discerning investors the opportunity to indulge in the exclusivity of a private retreat with a prestigious address," said Emma Brain – Head of Media Relations, Arista Properties.

Unique to the market

"Wadi Villas, is first of our series of luxury real estate projects in Dubai and we are committed to keep investing in this lucrative market and bringing top-of-the-class residential projects for Dubai’s discerning clientele. Our villas are crafted to offer complete privacy and tranquility, introducing internal courtyards, secluded gardens, and serene water features - unique to the market. We invite investors to embark on a journey of refinement and serenity that they have been seeking,” said Mudit Jain, Co-Founder, Arista Properties.

Designed to elevate and redefine the experience of distinctive living, Wadi Villas represent the pinnacle of architectural ingenuity and meticulous craftsmanship. Each residence is crafted with premium finishes, intelligent floor layouts, and innovative solutions, seamlessly blending value-based aesthetics with efficient engineering.

The Wadi Villas feature sleek architecture blending into serene landscapes, indulging in elegance and comfort. Interior finishings are characterised by a blend of natural stones and sophisticated design elements, an understated elegance that invites the outside in.

Exclusive clubhouse

The centrepiece of the enclave is the exclusive clubhouse, designed with a spectacular symmetrical layout and inspiring double-height entrance. This distinctive hub provides residents with a perfect space for relaxation and socialising in style, symbolising the exclusive and refined lifestyle within Wadi Villas.

The amenities in this gated community include a co-working lounge, café, concierge services, 24/7 security, maintenance, CCTV surveillance, visitor's driver lounge, rainforest boardwalk, private parking, infinity lap pool clubhouse, fitness center, game room, library, and indoor/outdoor kids' play area. Additionally, each villa features an elevator, private pool and patio BBQ terrace.

Studies indicate that the villa market is poised for robust growth, with its capital values reaching 133.1 VPI points. This represents a 24.9% YoY increase and a 7.7% QoQ rise from previous years. The exclusives sales partner for this premium project of villas will be the One Broker Group.

