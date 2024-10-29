UAE-based Amali Properties has officially broken ground on its Amali Island - a landmark luxury project being developed at an investment of AED2 billion ($544 million) within The World Islands off the coast of Dubai.

The ceremony was marked by a gathering of key officials from Amali Properties including Ali Sajwani, CEO and Co-founder and Amira Sajwani, the COO and Co-founder, as well as the project’s marine works contractors, Dutco Construction Company and dredging contractor Van Oord.

Located around 7 minutes from Dubai’s mainland, transportation to and from the islands will be seamlessly facilitated through private boats and a floating helipad, ensuring convenient access for residents.

The project also boasts a range of premium amenities, including a Residents’ Clubhouse spanning around 9,000 sq ft, exclusive docking facilities, and mainland parking.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Sajwani said: "Breaking ground on Amali Island is a proud moment for us. We wanted this project to embody what modern luxury should be - personal, intimate, and unforgettable. It is about delivering a deeply personal experience for those who desire privacy, beauty, and convenience."

"Amali Island offers an unparalleled living experience, where the island itself becomes part of the home, providing a connection to nature that is both intimate and grand," he stated.

The milestone also marks a key achievement for the 24-villa project, with the announcement of the sale of three of its most valued units for AED400 million that includes Villa Avatea, an exclusive unit set on a private islet for AED200 million.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Amira said: "Amali Island was born out of a desire to create something truly exceptional; it is more than just a collection of homes; it is a carefully crafted retreat designed to offer an unrivalled sense of serenity and exclusivity."

"We are thrilled to see the warm reception this project has received and the huge success we have achieved within less than a year of its launch," she stated.

"Villa Avatea is one of the most exclusive units within the community, covering a total area of nearly 60,000 sq ft and featuring seven bedrooms spread across three floors in addition to a large basement with ample amenities," she said.

"Boasting one of the best city views from the island, the villa offers a recluse in comfort with saunas, spa pools, lounge areas for the full family spread across the villa, home entertainment systems, and outdoor space that caters to multiple sport and recreational interests," explained Amira.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 2027, Amali Island is available for discerning investors and individuals looking for an exceptional lifestyle and valuable real estate investment, she added.

The piling work on Amali Island is expected to begin in March next year. It is set to place new standards for luxury island living, offering residents the ultimate privacy, bespoke amenities, and expansive views of Dubai’s skyline including Palm Jumeirah, and the Burj Khalifa.

The developer has also disclosed the sale of two of its exclusive Villa Aria units, priced at AED 100 million each.

Featuring similar amenities to Avatea, these units cover an area of around 45,000 sqft each and offer the choice of two distinct interior styles – Ultra with contemporary and opulent stroke, and Terra with earthy yet extravagant finishes.-TradeArabia News Service

