ABU DHABI - Since its launch in June 2022 through mid-February 2024, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's (ADJD) Auction App has generated over AED3.4 billion in sales.

In more detail, 333 properties worth AED3,401,835,871, have been sold in addition to 1013 vehicles valued at AED78,277,025, jewellery worth AED232,720, and 1,784 movable properties totalling AED129,429,625.

These statistics highlight the growing popularity and effectiveness of the ADJD Auction App as a platform for buying and selling various assets remotely.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, said that the smart Auction App revolutionised the bidding process for seized property in judicial cases.

“This aligns perfectly with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, for a more accomplished justice system, contributing to Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness," he added.

Alabri explained that the Auction App allows easy sign-up and deposit of funds by bidders inside and outside the UAE, as well as access to the details of the property seized in enforcement cases, be it real estate, vehicles, distinguished car number plates, and various movables, while offering innovative options to bid remotely and complete the procedures through easy steps according to the specified legal controls.

Supervised by Judicial Department professionals, the APP guarantees transparency, clarity, and neutrality throughout the process, protecting the rights of all parties involved.