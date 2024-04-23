UAE-based Aroma International Building Contracting has announced that it has completed 10% of the work on Helvetia Residences, the inaugural project of renowned Swiss developer DHG Properties in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), under a AED250 million ($68 million) deal.

The deal was inked following the official launch of its off-plan sales earlier this year.

Upon completion, the project will add to DHG’s portfolio of more than 2 million sq m of residential and commercial space that has been developed globally.

According to DHG, its flagship 430-unit project is set for handover in Q2 2026.

As the Helvetia Residences comes to fruition, DHG’s Swiss engineers are working on the ground with Aroma’s well-experienced team to ensure both precision and excellence, said a top official.

"With Helvetica Residences being our flagship project in Dubai, our collaboration with a contractor that delivers unparalleled quality is paramount. Considering thorough industry analysis, it's evident that the UAE real estate market exhibits a robust appetite for investing in residential real estate, particularly in luxury and high-end developments," remarked Miloš Antić, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding & Founder of DHG Properties.

"At our core, we are dedicated to crafting premium yet affordable residences that elevate the standard of living for our customers. This ethos drives our excitement in partnering with Aroma, a homegrown entity boasting market expertise and a reputable track record," noted Antić.

"Together, we're poised to replicate the success we've achieved in Europe for over 30 years, delivering exceptional developments that redefine luxury living experiences in Dubai and beyond," he added.

On the contract win, Sajeev P.K, the Managing Director of Aroma International Building Contracting said: "Understanding DHG’s ambition to provide premium quality that aligns with Swiss standards, and the calibre of which it consistently delivers to European markets, this partnership was a no-brainer for us."

"We hold similar values that have been seen by the more than 200 projects that we have delivered in the last 22 years, in addition to the several projects we have brought to life in the UAE since 1988, and we look forward to working closely with DHG to support them in their objective of solidifying their presence in Dubai," he added.

