The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is leading the charge towards a sustainable future. By integrating eco-friendly practices into its development projects, Shurooq is setting a new standard for urban development in the region.

"Through the use of environmentally friendly materials, renewable energy sources, innovative technology and a circular economy in its projects, Shurooq is leading the development process towards the future and providing a model that combines economic growth and environmental preservation," said Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“Shurooq is implementing sustainability standards across hospitality, real estate, entertainment, and culture, demonstrating that sustainable practices are viable and beneficial for investors and society while fostering a greener future.”

He explained that Shurooq is committed to promoting a tourism and investment ecosystem that prioritises the quality of life for the community and contributes to economic growth, in line with the UAE's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and the United Nations Global Agenda 2030, which includes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Al Qaseer shared that Shurooq's vision for sustainability is evident in its projects, like the 7.2 million square foot Sharjah Sustainable City. This emirate’s first sustainable city features 1,250 solar-powered villas, along with parks, cycling tracks, and green spaces promoting eco-friendly living.

He noted that 'smart home' technology enables energy monitoring and cost reduction for residents, fully recycles wastewater for irrigation, diverts 85 percent of waste from landfills, and converts the remaining 15 percent into energy.

Al Qaseer revealed that Shurooq is adopting the highest standards of sustainability in the implementation of the Ajwan project in Khorfakkan, in addition to the Maryam Island project.