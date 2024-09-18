Leading Saudi real estate developer and a PIF company Roshn Group has opened registration for the participants of Musahama Design Competition - Emerging Design Firms Track - with the registration due by September 30.

Part of PIF’s Musahama programme, it aims to qualify and select designs for facilities and amenities within the flagship Sedra community.

The contest is designed to boost local content and empower national talent in line with Vision 2030, said the statement from the developer.

Musahama Design Competition: Sedra Pedestrian Spine offers rising architects, including final-year students and recent graduates of architecture programs, as well as emerging local design firms, the opportunity to envision the future of living in the Kingdom.

Participants will create designs for several of the typical amenities found in Sedra Pedestrian Spine, such as a local mosque, neighborhood convenience center, early education center, and a park.

There are two tracks offered for the competition with specific requirements that prioritize the participation of local talent and the use of local materials in the design implementation.

One stream focuses on teams of Saudi students currently in the last year of their studies or who have recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in the field of Architecture, said the statement.

Part of its commitment to empower SMEs, Roshn will oversee the other competition track for emerging local architectural design firms that must be founded by a Saudi national and based in Saudi Arabia, with less than 10 years in operation and fewer than 20 employees.

According to Roshn, designs will be evaluated based on utilisation of local materials, design excellence, functionality, urban response, and sustainability.

The winning team for Roshn’s emerging design firms track will receive a prize of SAR400,000 ($106,516) with second place teams receiving SAR300,000 and third place receiving SAR200,000.

Throughout the competition, participants will have development opportunities with professional webinars and an in-person workshop with leading local and international firms. The teams will create their designs over the course of 14 weeks and the winners will be announced in February 2025.

