Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Registry has announced that it has secured ISO/IEC 20000 - a key certification from International Standards Organization (ISO) for applying the best international standards in IT service management system and providing digital services effectively to meet the needs of the beneficiaries from the Registry platform.

The certificate is testimony to the Registry's commitment to providing highly efficient digital services that enhance reliability and transparency in the real estate sector, said a top official.

"Real Estate Registry has focused on adopting technical solutions to achieve its ambitious vision of developing real estate wealth by digitalizing procedures and providing a unified source of real estate information and data," remarked its CEO Dr Mohamed Al Sulaiman.

The ISO/IEC 20000 certificate helps develop and apply policies for internal and external compliance to meet its requirements, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

