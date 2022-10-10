Saudi real estate developer Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC) has launched Phases 2, 3, and 4 in the Jabal Omar master project in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Tadawul-listed company said in a press statement that construction work in Phases 2, and 3 are expected to be completed from the fourth quarter of 2022, while Phase 4 construction has resumed and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Phase 1 of the master project was completed in the first quarter of 2017 with a total land area and built-up area of 27,000 square metres (sqm) and over 523,000 sqm.

JODC has appointed Fluor International as the Project Management Consultant for phases 2, 3, and 4 that have completion rates of 88 percent, 93 percent, and 63 percent respectively.

The three phases, with a combined land area of over 68,000 square metres, comprise a total of 15 towers, including 5-star and 4-star luxury hotels with a total of 5,000 keys that will be operated by Jumeirah International Hotel Group (Jumeirah Hotel), Archipelago International (The Alana Makkah and The Royal Alana Makkah), H Hotels & Resorts (H Hotel) and Emaar Hospitality (The Address Hotel).

The multi-phase Jabal Omar master project covers a land area of more than 235,000 sqm and a built-up area of over 2.5 million sqm with a total of 46 towers which include hospitality, commercial and residential developments.

Writing by Anoop Menon; editing by Seban Scaria

