Dubai-based Samana Developers has announced the launch of its 12th project - Samana Barari Views - featuring 669 apartments, at one of the greenest communities - Al Barari - in Dubai.

Located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway and Al Khail Expressway, the neighbourhood is the region’s first green villa community, integrated luxury and active eco-conscious development.

The B+G+4P+27-storey project, spanning over 800,961 sq ft, is Samana’s biggest and the first project which will be fully equipped with smart-home technology. All the 669 apartments will have built-in private pools for the family.

The other key features include valet parking facility, a fully equipped health club with indoor and outdoor gyms, a trampoline park, a basketball court, a jogging track and a table tennis court in addition to a large leisure pool deck, a lazy river, a cabana area, a barbeque area, a steam and sauna rooms, a kids’ pool, a VR golf facility, in addition to gated parking lots. It is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

Speaking at the new launch, CEO Imran Farooq expressed delight at the strong investor confidence in Samana assets that was contributing to its rapid growth.

"Reaching a staggering 600% growth in 2023 positions us amongst the top 10 private developers in Dubai. The 6x growth is due to the simple fact of building a lifestyle which focuses on the needs of end-users. The outside-the-box design concepts, affordable price tag, and luxurious living experiences have enabled us to grow our property portfolio and help us launch projects on time," he added.

Imran said for the first time, it was including new value addition of smart-home technology. "The complete home automation at Barari Views project adds to the environmental and financial sustainability by keeping the energy in control. And 60% of green spaces in the Barari community help decarbonize the community climate."

"In addition, plenty of sports and fitness activities available for residents of Samana Barari Views project create a healthy lifestyle and a happy community," he stated.

Samana said the apartment prices start from AED749,000 onwards and come along with a flexible payment plan - 1% every month - for a total of eight years.

The flexibility of installments makes buying easier for investors and buyers, especially for those who are looking to change from a rented apartment to owning a home in Dubai.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).