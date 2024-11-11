Cityscape Global, the world's largest real estate event, will open its doors tomorrow (November 11) in the Saudi capital with an expanded focus on driving business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

Running until November 14 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre, this year’s Cityscape Global grows to add on two new halls over 45,000 sq m, featuring various new segments, more than 150 hours of content, 500 experts sharing ‘Future of Living’ insights, and 400 exhibitors, said the event organiser Tahaluf.

The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, Housing Programme.

Cityscape Global 2024 supporting Foundation Partners include National Housing Company (NHC), NEOM, ROSH New Murabba, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Diriyah Company and Destination Partner Masar.

Being held under the theme ‘The Future of Living,’ Cityscape Global has redefined its offerings this year by expanding into cutting-edge segments, including Stadiums & Mega Events, Sustainable Smart Cities, Hotel Development, and Next-Generation Construction Technologies.

These new verticals align with the event’s enhanced B2B goals, attracting an additional 130 regional and international exhibitors to forge partnerships and seize unprecedented opportunities within Saudi Arabia’s flourishing real estate market, said the organisers.

"The enhanced B2B focus is aimed at driving international developers to establish their presence in Saudi Arabia and attract institutional investors with a fund value of $1.5 trillion by increasing engagement between developers, regulators, government entities, and investors," stated its Senior Vice President Rachel Sturgess.

This year’s Cityscape Global Institutional Investor Program, which has attracted renowned investor companies including BlackRock, Brookfield, Apollo Global Management, CVC Capital Partners, Northern Trust, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo and more, promises to unlock regional and global opportunities, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where 1.2 billion sq m built-up area will be developed by 2030.

"Following last year’s record-breaking achievements - $30bn in transactions and project launches - we expect an increased number of international participation this year," noted Sturgess.

"With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of 70 per cent home ownership, the kingdom is opening unprecedented opportunities for developers and architects worldwide, which is contributing to the global attention of the event, including $8 billion for the Saudi economy. This week’s event offers unmatched opportunities for asset optimisation, portfolio diversification, and high-return investments in Saudi Arabia’s smart cities and infrastructure projects,” added Sturgess.

The four-day mega-event also highlights Riyadh’s emergence as a global hub for real estate professionals, with Cityscape Global 2024 will be hosting more than 50 participating countries, including those from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Singapore, India, Germany, and Hong Kong, among others.

The event will focus on Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning giga-projects, NHC, New Murabba, Roshn, Masar, Misk City, Ajdan, Almajdiah, Al Darah, Retal and Erth while also presenting global perspectives on urban development, sustainable cities, and real estate technology.

This year’s edition also highlights Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of delivering a million new homes and achieving 70 per cent homeownership by the end of the decade.

With more than 150 hours of expert-led content across seven specialised conferences and 20 content tracks, including the new Stadiums & Mega Events Stage as well as a dedicated stage and conference for PropTech, this year’s Cityscape Global will offer unparalleled insights into the future of urban living, sustainable construction, and smart city innovations, said the organisers.

Sports enthusiasts will also be able to meet and greet Ivory Coast’s all-time top scorer and former captain, Didier Drogba, and world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua OBE, while Saudi nationals can apply to join a live auction featuring SAR 1bn worth of exclusive assets, it .

Across Cityscape Global’s several conference streams, the list of experts taking center stage includes Caroline D. Pham, Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Dr. Tonio Fenech, Former Minister of Finance, Economy and Investment of the Republic of Malta; and Dr. Alison Gilliland, Former Lord Mayor of Dublin & European Climate Pact Ambassador.

The formidable lineup also includes the CEOs of Saudi Arabia’s Giga projects, including Nadhmi Al Nasr, the Chief Executive of NEOM; Michael Dyke, the CEO of New Murabba; David Henry, the CEO of Misk City; George Tanasijevich, the CEO of King Salman Park Foundation; and Jayne McGivern, the CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation.-TradeArabia News Service

