UAE-based Reportage Properties is launching several of its projects for sale with special offers at an exclusive event to be held tomorrow (May 28) in Abu Dhabi.

A key player in the UAE property sector, Reportage boasts a portfolio that includes 25 projects in UAE, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco.

Among the key projects on display at the event includes its newly-launched residential development, Bianca, featuring 653 apartments with a mix of 507 two-bedroom, 56 three-bedroom and 90 four-bedroom townhouses.

Reportage said it is the 25th project in the group's portfolio and the fifth project in Dubai.

At tomorrow's event the buyers will be given a special offer - including a 10% discount, 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until handover, on all its key projects, it added.

CEO Islam Ahmed Suleiman said it aims to organize more sales events, which include various offers and special discounts, that meet the requirements of many buyers.

This is reflected in the company's continued robust performance and strong sales in all projects, stated Suleiman.

"Reportage Properties achieved sales of more than AED2.3 billion in 2022, compared to sales of AED1.6 billion in 2021, thus registering a growth of 45%," said the top official.

"All our projects are implemented as per specified time plans, which enhances the investors' confidence in the company's projects as well as the real estate market in the UAE," he added.

