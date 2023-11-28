SHARJAH: The Real Estate Registration Department in Sharjah has announced the opening of registration for the “Real Estate Excellence Award” for 2024.

The award will be open in four categories to various institutions, companies, associations, and real estate offices operating in the emirate from 4th December until 4th January 2024.

The award includes four categories: Real Estate Offices, Real Estate Development Companies, Best Owners Association Board of Directors, and the category of the best companies for Administrative Supervision Services for Owners Associations.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that the department seeks, through this award and other programmes and initiatives, to empower the real estate community in the emirate and to motivate it to provide proactive, smooth, and advanced real estate services.

Also, to enhance the quality of life and improve customer service to reach the best results.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Head of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence Office at the Department, said that the award helps motivate other institutions to develop their work, meet the award’s requirements for participation and allow them to compete with other institutions, which also contributes to achieving the department’s strategic goal of having sustainable real estate investment that anticipates the future, attracts more capital and investors, and enhances the global leadership of the Emirate

All institutions, companies, associations, and real estate offices in the Emirate of Sharjah can register for the award through the department’s website.