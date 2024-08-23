Tabuk: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind one of the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism destination projects, released its fourth annual sustainability report outlining the company's key commitments and progress towards achieving its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability goals. It confirms that the developer is steadily progressing towards its primary goal of achieving a net positive environmental impact of 30% by 2040.



The 2023 annual sustainability report details RSG's commitments and achievements that year. It demonstrates the company's dedication to enhancing transparency and accountability and its pursuit of setting new standards for responsible development globally. It highlights how the company is tracking its ESG goals. The report also underscores the significant progress made in all areas.



"Our latest annual sustainability report embodies our deep commitment to setting innovative standards in responsible development,” said RSG Group Chief Executive John Pagano. “We are making steady progress towards achieving a net positive environmental impact of 30% by 2040 in the areas surrounding our tourism destinations."



"The work of our team in the areas of renewable energy, marine and terrestrial environmental protection, social development, and clean transportation demonstrates that tourism can be developed in innovative and sustainable ways. I hope this achievement will inspire the entire sector to adopt the principles of regenerative development in its future projects,” Pagano said.

The 2023 report outlined several accomplishments, including providing 100% renewable energy to power the initial phase of The Red Sea destination and establishing 150 electric charging stations for a sustainable transportation fleet.



Environmental achievements included the planting of over 5 million plants in the Red Sea Landscape Nursery, the sowing of 600,000 mangrove seedlings in four different locations, the initiation of a volunteer program to promote mangrove planting and beach cleaning with the participation of over 200 volunteers, the prevention of 46,350 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions through carbon reduction initiatives, and a commitment to protect and restore coral reefs in collaboration with leading marine scientists.



The report also highlighted social achievements, such as the launch of the "Jewar" application to engage with the local community, share news and opportunities, and gather their feedback, as well as the recruitment of over 3,300 new employees, the graduation of more than 50 outstanding students, and the provision of nearly 74,000 training hours.



The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in the past year, with three of its hotels opening. The Red Sea International Airport commenced regular domestic flights in September 2023, followed by international flights in April 2024, with a weekly service between the Red Sea and Dubai International Airport.



The "Thuwal Private Retreat," located to the south, is set to open in the coming weeks.



Additionally, efforts are underway to prepare to welcome the first guests to the AMAALA destination in 2025, coinciding with the completion of the first phase of "Triple Bay," which includes eight resorts, Corallium, and the iconic Yacht Club.