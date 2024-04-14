Ajman witnessed 1169 real estate transactions in March, totalling AED1.46 billion. This marks a significant growth of over 49.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, estimated the total volume of transactions during the same period to be AED1.03 billion, noting the highest sales value was recorded in the Al Helio 1 area at AED72 million.

He explained that the real estate sector in Ajman is thriving, marked by record-breaking numbers and outstanding performance. This success highlights Ajman's appeal to investors, meeting their diverse needs and aspirations. The emirate is experiencing growing demand across property types, with sales continuously rising thanks to its competitive advantages and supportive investment climate for entrepreneurs and investors.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the department recorded 168 mortgage transactions exceeding AED 280 million in March 2024, with the highest mortgage value recorded in the "Al Rawda 1" area at AED 20.9 million. The "Al Yasmeen" neighborhood topped the list of the most traded neighborhoods, followed by "Al Helio 2" and "Al Zahia". Additionally, the "Ajman One" project led the list of the most traded major projects, surpassing both the "Emirates City Ajman" and "City Towers Ajman" projects.