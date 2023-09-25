Listed developer RAK Properties will build a new branded resort at Mina Al Arab in Ras al Khaimah in partnership with luxury lifestyle resort, Nikki Beach.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah is expected to enhance Mina Al Arab’s luxury lifestyle proposition as a prime beachfront destination. It is also the first Ras al Khaimah resort project for Nikki Beach Global.

Guests will have a vast array of rooms and villas to choose from in the 155-hotel key resort, as well as access to the brand’s signature Nikki Spa, Tone Gym, and restaurant concepts, RAK Properties said in a ADX filing.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: "The resort marks Nikki Beach’s first branded hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are delighted to offer visitors and investors their signature luxury lifestyle atmosphere in Mina Al Arab."

"The development forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Mina Al Arab, offering

this unique luxury lifestyle concept that will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah," he added.

RAK Properties has so far developed more than 3,000 residential units, 372,000 square feet of office space and 260,000 square feet of retail projects.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah will be designed by global architecture firm, Gensler.

US-based Nikki Beach Global has 11 beach clubs and 5 hotels and resorts worldwide. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat said its opening is scheduled for early 2024 and will feature an adjacent beach club – Nikki Beach Muscat – as well as residences in partnership with Omran Group.

