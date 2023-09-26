UAE - RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading property developer, has announced the successful sell-out of phase one of Cape Hayat on the first day of the launch.

Cape Hayat is located on Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, and is a luxury collection of residential apartments with direct access to the beach and views across the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains.

Residents of Cape Hayat will enjoy access to five-star hospitality brands, including the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort and the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, and the recently announced Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.

James Marsh, Chief Development Officer of RAK Properties, said: “We are delighted with the demand we are seeing for Cape Hayat from buyers from all over the world. We believe that the Mina Al Arab destination offers a unique opportunity to live in an authentic waterfront location with wonderful views and a host of five-star amenities. We will continue to bring products to the market that leverage the unrivalled location of Mina Al Arab and enhance the overall experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Spanning 22,854 sqm, Cape Hayat features four residential towers — two rising to 20 storeys and two comprising nine storeys, each reflecting a blend of elegance, innovation, and sustainability. Every unit is meticulously crafted to ensure spacious living and provide breathtaking views of the coastline.

