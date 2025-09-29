Doha: Qatar’s real estate sector witnessed a growth in the volume of mortgage transactions registering 97 transactions worth QR3.858bn in August this year. This shows a surge of 71.9 percent compared to the previous month as the total value of transactions totaled QR2.245bn in July this year.

Al Rayyan Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 35 (equivalent to 36.1 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Doha Municipality with 31 transactions (equivalent to 32 percent). Then Al Dhaayen Municipality with nine transactions (equivalent to 9.3 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data released by the Ministry of Justice.

This was further followed by Umm Slal (8 transactions representing 8.2 percent, Al Warkah (6 transactions representing 6.2 percent, Al Khor and Dhakira (5 transactions – 5.2 percent), and Al Shamal (3 transactions – 3.1 percent) municipalities of the total mortgaged properties.

Regarding the value of mortgages in August 2025, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR2.476bn while Al Shamal Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR5.729m.

Qatar’s real estate sector has significant potential for growth. This positions the country at the forefront of global investment, fostering a sustainable and attractive business environment that benefits the national economy and fulfils future generations’ aspirations.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, the data revealed the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha Municipality.

It was also revealed that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during August this year it was found that Doha Municipality registered five mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan Municipality recorded one property of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 88 percent of the total value of the mortgage transactions that were processed during August this year.

The real estate trading data during the month shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to laws attracting local and foreign capital.

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

Meanwhile, during August 2025 the trading movement in the residential units witnessed a decrease in trading volume compared to previous month where number of deals reached 108 for residential units with a total value of QR184.122m.

