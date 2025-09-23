Qatar - Total value of mortgage transactions in Qatar was more than QR10bn during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, reflecting an increase of 5% quarterly, according to researcher ValuStrat.



This, however, indicates a drop of 22% year-on-year (YoY), the researcher said in a country report.



In the second quarter of 2025, Qatar real estate market witnessed some 311 mortgage transactions across all asset classes of ready properties, a decrease of 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but a 20% jump since the second quarter of last year.



Doha recorded as many as 99 deals worth QR6bn, the highest in volume and value for the quarter, while Al Rayyan saw 93 transactions totalling QR2bn.



The ValuStrat Price Index – Residential Capital Values, rose by 2% both quarterly and annually at 98.4 points. This is compared with 100 base points as of Q1, 2021.



Apartment capital values remained stable on a quarterly basis but recorded a 2% annual increase, averaging QR10,485 per sq m.



Sales prices in The Pearl Island and West Bay Lagoon were unchanged from the previous quarter, at QR10,620 per sq m and QR9,600 per sq m, respectively.



In contrast, Lusail experienced a modest quarterly rise of 1.6%, reaching QR10,350 per sq m.



On a yearly comparison, both The Pearl Island and Lusail grew by 2%, while West Bay Lagoon posted a 1.4% decline.



Villa prices rose by 2.4% QoQ and 1.9% YoY, averaging QR5,650 per sq m.



Values in Muaither and Umm Salal Ali recorded quarterly gains of 2% and 4%, respectively, while The Pearl Island, West Bay Lagoon, and Ain Khalid registered declines of up to 3% QoQ.



The price-to-rent ratio for both apartments and villas increased to 20 years, reflecting a marginal increases in prices QoQ.



Residential gross yield remained at 5.7%, with apartments contributing 8.1% and villas at 4.5%, ValuStrat noted.



Total residential stock during Q2, 2025 was 402,137 units, comprising 254,108 apartments and 148,029 villas.



An estimated 595 apartments were delivered during the quarter.



Around 4,500 units are anticipated in H2, 2025, with 37% located in Lusail, another 37% in Al Waab, and 24% on the Pearl Island.



The median ticket size for housing units was QR2.8mn, an increase of 3.7% QoQ but a decline of 1.8% yearly.



In the second quarter of 2025, residential house transaction volume rose sharply by 30.9% quarterly and 62.6% YoY, ValuStrat said.



Al Khor and Al Wakra had the highest number of residential villa transactions. The Pearl Island and Al Qassar saw sales value and volume surge by 198% and 209% YoY, respectively.

