DOHA: Municipal building permit issuance jumped about threefold in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 compared to the third quarter (Q3), demonstrating remarkable growth in Qatar’s construction sector.

A total of 13,442 building permits were issued by all eight municipalities in Q4 compared to 4,332 building permits issued in Q3 last year, according to the statistical report of last quarter by the Ministry of Municipality.

Building permits and building completion certificate data are of particular importance as they are considered indicators of the performance of the construction sector, which, in turn, occupies a significant position in the national economy.

The highest number of building permits, 3,909, were issued by Al Rayan Municipality in three months from October to December 2024 followed by Doha Municipality, which issued 2,926 building permits.

Al Wakra Municipality ranked third with 2304 building permits. Al Daayen Municipality issued 1865 building permits in Q4 last year. Umm Salal Municipality and Al Khor and Al Dhakhira Municipality issued 992 and 835 building permits respectively. A total of 394 building permits were issued by Al Sheehaniya and 217 building permits by Al Shamal Municipality. In the third quarter, all eight municipalities granted a total of 4,332 building permits, a notable increase from the 1,339 permits issued in the second quarter of 2024.

During Q3, Al Rayyan Municipality led the issuance with 1,213 permits, followed closely by Doha Municipality, which issued 912 permits. Al Wakra Municipality and Al Daayen Municipality issued 745 and 636 permits, respectively.

Additionally, Umm Salal Municipality issued 322 permits, while Al Khor and Al Dhakhira Municipality issued 266 permits. Al Sheehaniya Municipality and Al Shamal Municipality issued 154 and 84 permits, respectively. Meanwhile, the volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from January 5 to 9, 2025 reached QR 292,832,914.

The total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the period from January 5 to 9, 2025, is QR44,977,685.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, buildings and shops and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Al Shamal municipalities, and in Ghar Thaileb, Lusail 69, the Pearl Island, Al Dafna60, Zones.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

