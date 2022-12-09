Dubai’s property market ended the week on a positive note, with the value of transactions reaching AED 9.1 billion ($2.5 billion), according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The deals recorded during the week ending December 9, 2022 included at least 2,233 apartments and villas with a combined value of AED 4.64 billion.

At least 419 plots worth AED 2.24 billion were also sold. The biggest deal for the week was recorded in Marsa Dubai, where a piece of land was sold for AED265.69 million.

Another big-ticket purchase was recorded in the World Islands, where a plot was snapped up for AED64.16 million.

Mortgaged properties for the week amounted to AED1.75 billion.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

