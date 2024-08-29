Cairo – Orascom Development Egypt has sold a commercial building to Seoudi Supermarket within the O West commercial strip at a value of EGP 332 million.

The transaction aims to integrate the first supermarket in the destination, which will enrich the overall residential and visitor experience, according to a press release.

This addition aligns with the EGX-listed firm’s commitment to developing prosperous, enduring, community-centred destinations that enhance the quality of life.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Orascom Development Egypt recorded lower consolidated net profits at EGP 942.76 million, compared to EGP 1 billion in H1-23.

Meanwhile, the company turned profitable at EGP 484.64 million in H1-24, against standalone net losses worth EGP 204.12 million a year earlier.

