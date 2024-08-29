Salalah: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning reviewed aspects related to the masterplan for Greater Salalah and the Future City of Salalah, and current and future housing projects in the Governorate of Dhofar.

During an introductory meeting in the Wilayat of Salalah, organised by the ministry on Wednesday in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, Dr. Khalfan bin Said Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and members of the Governorate’s Municipal Council, discussed the masterplan for Greater Salalah and its vision as a national economic gateway for Oman and its positive impact on economic development of other regions in accordance with Oman Vision 2040.

The meeting touched on the Salalah Future City project, which comes within an integrated development and strategic plan that contributes to accommodating population growth, attracting investment and strengthening the economy, in addition to developing the transportation system, raising the quality of services and enhancing the infrastructure.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop agricultural areas, including the Najd region in Dhofar Governorate, and the mechanism for developing them to achieve the national goals of sustainable development and contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in food production, in addition to reviewing the rural housing project in the governorate, with the importance of preserving green spaces, pastures, open plains and grazing areas, and ways to develop and invest in them in coordination with all relevant parties.

The meeting included listening to the suggestions and opinions of the members of the Municipal Council in Dhofar Governorate on topics related to housing programmes and projects and the future plan of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to enhance and develop urban areas in the wilayats.

