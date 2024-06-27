Obhur City, managed by Osool Integrated Real Estate Company, proudly announces the official partnership and grand opening of Tamimi Markets, situated in the vibrant district of South Obhur in Jeddah. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the residential experience for Obhur City's thriving community.



Spanning an impressive area of 2.5 million square meters, Obhur City comprises of three zones and a total of 2,556 units featuring a variety of layouts. The project stands out for its modern-contemporary designed 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, along with an array of amenities and services aimed at setting a new standard in community living.



Tamimi Markets, recognized as one of the fastest-growing supermarket chains in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Obhur City to offer residents a diverse range of top-quality products tailored to meet their discerning needs. With a steadfast commitment to customer service, quality, freshness, variety, and competitive pricing, Tamimi Markets has garnered acclaim as a Top 100 Saudi Brand.



The grand opening ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities from both Osool Integrated Real Estate Company and Tamimi Markets. Notable attendees included Hanen Dada, Osool’s Business Development Executive Director, Tamimi Markets' CEO Bobby Rajendran, alongside other senior executives from Tamimi Markets.



Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Hanen Dada remarked, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of Tamimi Markets, demonstrating our commitment to fostering a better community for our residents."



“Tamimi markets is delighted to become a valued part of the Obhur City community” stated Mr. Rajendran, “after all, we are a Saudi family proudly serving the families of Saudi Arabia with fresh, safe, healthy foods, with a smile, and we look forward to serving the Obhur City community for many years to come.”



The collaboration between Obhur City and Tamimi Markets signifies a significant advancement in enriching the community living experience, further cementing Obhur City's position as one of the largest urban residential projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

