Dubai developer Emaar Properties has completed a significant expansion project at its flagship residential development, The Oasis by Emaar, underlining its commitment to setting new benchmarks in luxury living.

The development now offers a resort-style, community-centric lifestyle with increased green spaces, jogging tracks, and luxury amenities.

According to Emaar, the premium Dubai project now boasts a 108% increase in its lush landscapes, thus elevating the total development value from AED34 billion ($9.25 billion) to an astounding AED73 billion ($19.8 billion).

Originally launched as one of Dubai's largest and most distinguished developments, The Oasis by Emaar has established a new standard in upscale living with exceptional architectural design and interiors by renowned global talents.

On its ambitious project, Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar Properties, said: "With The Oasis' expansion, this extraordinary development is growing not only in size but also in vision, enabling us to bring significant new projects to the market and further elevating Emaar's sales levels."

"The AED73 billion investment exemplifies Emaar's objective of creating living spaces that combine luxury and sustainability, establishing The Oasis as an exemplary model for integrating opulent living with a greener future in Dubai's dynamic landscape," he added.

