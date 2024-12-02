Egypt - NTG Developments has announced the launch of its newest real estate project, The Node, located in New Cairo, with investments surpassing EGP 5bn.

During a press conference, NTG also revealed the signing of strategic partnerships with several prominent collaborators. These partnerships include agreements with Ahmed Moharram, Chairperson of the ACE Moharram-Bakhoum; Nader Fouda, co-founder of the LDP+ Partners office; and Sherif Emad and Ahmed Gamal, founders of Boegow, a company under the Lxias Group that owns Long Black.

Chairperson of NTG Developments Ezzat Azmy stated that the new project is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan, aiming to diversify its investment portfolio and establish a presence in several strategic locations.

For his part, Shenouda Zarei, CEO of NTG Developments, said that the project is a mixed-use development, combining commercial, administrative, and medical spaces, with a ground floor and four additional floors. The project will also feature two parking garages to accommodate all visitors. The architectural design is modern, catering to the needs of both the unit owners and their visitors.

He further emphasized that the project will provide a range of services to ensure a well-rounded, integrated environment. The Node will include electric vehicle charging stations, a children’s playground, a creative centre, two administrative entrances, three main gates, a 150-meter-long promenade, and a food court area. The project is expected to be completed and delivered by 2028.

Nasser Gad, Vice Chairperson of NTG Developments, disclosed that the new project spans over 3,500 sqm. It comprises two towers connected by glass bridges, rising 16 stories.

Additionally, Gad highlighted the company’s second project, Intown, situated in New Cairo on North 90th Street. The project covers 6,068 sqm and features a ground floor, three floors, and two underground levels. It will include a mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units in various sizes.

Shahat Hindi, Executive Managing Director of NTG Developments, emphasized that the diverse investment opportunities in the Egyptian real estate market, coupled with robust and genuine demand, are key drivers for the expansion plans of financially strong companies. Market research shows that projects which carefully consider every detail and integrate all essential success factors are more likely to succeed.

