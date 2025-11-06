Non-Saudis are allowed to own only registered properties and for this they must disclose all data and information required by the regulations, according to the Real Estate General Authority (REGA).

Okaz has learnt from reliable sources that this is among the general guidelines issued by REGA with regard to implementing the new Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis, which is approved in July this year and would come into effect in January 2026.

Major features of the updated law include imposition of fees and taxes totaling 10 percent, including real estate transaction tax and fees, on non-Saudis. Fines for violations of the regulations can reach up to SR10 million, and properties acquired through misleading information will be sold at public auction.

According to the updated law, five categories of non-Saudis are entitled to own property: non-Saudi individuals, non-Saudi companies, Saudi companies in which a foreigner has a share of ownership, non-profit entities, and diplomatic missions.

The sources stated that REGA will publish soon a document outlining the geographical zones for ownership of properties by non-Saudis. This document will cover ownership zones in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah and all other cities and governorates in Saudi Arabia. It will include maps of specific locations detailing the permitted ownership percentages, types of acquired rights, grace periods, and regulations governing non-Saudi ownership of real estate or the acquisition of real estate rights.

The updated law allows foreigners and companies to own property within designated geographic zones for various purposes, including personal residence and business operations, although specific restrictions, fees, and procedures that are detailed in its executive regulations.

