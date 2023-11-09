Leading UAE project developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of Park Greens, its latest villa cluster within the Damac Hills 2 master community in Dubai.

According to Damac, Park Greens will offer expansive five-bedroom villas with rich green features overlooking the community’s lush parks.

The cluster’s adaptable design ensures a versatile and enjoyable daily experience, featuring dedicated spaces for yoga and meditation, dynamic lighting, high-quality audio systems, and ample open areas for entertainment, making it the perfect setting for any occasion, it stated.

On the new launch, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects, said: "Park Greens will put to use the many benefits of holistic community living that Damac Hills 2 has to offer. From water features, sports courts, lounge spaces, retail and F&B experiences, Damac’s second community development has been turning into a preferred residential destination."

Damac Hills 2 offers an array of exciting amenities that cater to residents' active lifestyles, including an outdoor gym, cricket pitch and nets, tennis and paddle courts, volleyball court, basketball court, football court, and a jogging track.

This master community is designed to provide residents with a holistic and active lifestyle that aligns with the modern demands of today's homeowners.

Damac Hills, he stated, has become synonymous with luxurious living, boasting a 110,000-sq-ft Damac Mall that serves as a hub for unique shopping experiences.

It also features major international and local brands, including 30 retail stores and 10 F&B outlets, offering residents a world-class retail experience right at their doorstep.

Tahaineh said Park Greens was set to mould modern living with its adaptability, seamlessly transforming from a serene morning wellness retreat to a vibrant entertainment experience.

"We are confident that homeowners will be able to find the perfect living experience, a home in the midst of greenery and nature," he added.

