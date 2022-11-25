Dubai’s property market ended on a strong note on Friday, with weekly deals reaching AED 15 billion ($4 billion), according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

During the week ending November 25, buyers snapped up a total of 1,936 apartments and villas in Dubai with a combined value of AED 4.48 billion. Investors also acquired 313 plots for AED 1.57 billion.

Overall, the property market closed 2,867 transactions during the week.

The deals were led by Al Hebiah Fifth, which recorded 110 sales transactions worth AED 351.33 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 73 deals valued at AED 236.59 million and Al Yufrah 2 with 23 transactions worth AED 29 million.

The sold residential units included an apartment in Jumeirah Second worth AED 52 million. Two other apartments on the Palm Jumeirah island were sold for a total value of AED73 million.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Anoop Menon)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com