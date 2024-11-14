Natuzzi Italia, an Italian design brand, and Peace Homes, a Dubai-based real estate company, have launched Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes in Dubai.

The first residential project created by a design brand brings the epitome of bespoke living to Dubai, blending high-end Italian design with an architectural marvel tailored for discerning homeowners who seek not just a home, but an immersive experience of quiet luxury and harmony.

Located on the Dubai Islands, the Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes are designed to integrate seamlessly with the landscape, symbolising the fusion of Arab and Mediterranean cultures. Each apartment within Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes is individually crafted to reflect the personal aesthetics and lifestyle preferences of its residents.

Harmonious experience

A place where every architectural and interior element stimulates a harmonious experience through sinuous forms that shape, create, and envelop. From the selection of materials to the tailored interior designs, every home is a masterpiece that captures the sophistication of Italian artistry and the warmth of Mediterranean influences.

After several years since his last visit to Dubai, Pasquale Natuzzi, Executive Chairman of the Natuzzi Group, stated at the Dubai launch event: “We are a company with 65 years of history that has been able to constantly evolve, guided by the values that have always distinguished us: respect for human rights, love for work, sustainable growth, transparency, and harmony.

“Today, we are a lifestyle brand, recognised and appreciated worldwide, and the Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes represent a new step in this evolutionary journey, as they offer the opportunity to experience the uniqueness of Natuzzi Harmony, which, for the first time, permeates every internal and external space of this incredible residential project.”

Natuzzi, along with its team of architects and interior designers, has designed a building spanning over 10,000 sq m across 9 floors, with a total of 50 apartments. A project that comes to life with Peace Homes Development a distinguished name in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, known for its visionary approach to creating spaces that are not only architecturally innovative but also embody the essence of elegance and refinement.

Natuzzi Experience Centre

Going beyond the boundaries of residential design, a dedicated Natuzzi Experience Centre within the Peace Homes Development showroom allow visitors to explore the heritage, philosophy, and unmatched quality that have made Natuzzi a hallmark of Italian luxury worldwide.

Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, Chief Trade & Contract Officer, said: “The Natuzzi contract division was created with a clear vision: to become the first design brand in the world to fully conceive a residential project that could embody the essence of the Natuzzi Italia lifestyle. Today, we celebrate this extraordinary achievement accomplished through meticulous and dedicated work that has allowed us to push beyond all imagination and create something unique. Dubai will have a new landmark where the splendid Arab culture merges with the Mediterranean one.”

The Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes architectural concept redefines the notion of luxury, with exteriors celebrating organic forms and reflecting the sophisticated allure of the interior spaces, where Natuzzi Italia’s furniture design brings Italian tradition and timeless aesthetics to their chosen setting—an exclusive and desirable environment that celebrates quiet luxury.

Striking in its visual impact are the large floor-to-ceiling windows, through which natural light, a key element of the project, flows into the interior spaces, enhancing their smooth, unbroken shapes and eliminating harsh angles and colour contrasts.

The Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes have been conceived to be customisable, both in terms of interiors and the layout of the spaces, offering a made-to-measure experience that creates environments reflecting the tastes and sensibilities of those who have chosen them.

Redefining luxury

Natuzzi Harmony Residences by Peace Homes stands as a symbol of Peace Homes Development’s commitment to redefining luxury living in Dubai. By merging the heritage of Natuzzi Italia with Dubai’s modern architectural ambitions.

A dedicated team from Natuzzi Italia is on the ground in Dubai, designing a model apartment that exemplifies the brand’s commitment to, elegance, harmony and beauty. This model apartment will serve as a window into the exclusive Natuzzi Italia living experience, allowing prospective homeowners to envision the extraordinary lifestyle that awaits.

To complement the Natuzzi lifestyle, a range of exclusive services is available, including swimming pools, a gym, a wellness centre, a children’s area, and a cinema room, all designed to foster social interaction and harmony in everyday living.

With a global network of more than 1,100 showrooms and galleries and a flagship store in Dubai, Natuzzi Italia’s presence in the city marks a new era where the charm of Mediterranean living blends with the innovation and majesty of the Middle East.

