Dubai-based master developer Nakheel has appointed Fibrex Contracting and Ginco General Contracting as contractors for the construction of District One West, a gated community within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

District One West features 467 well-designed residential units with a mix of four-, five-, six- and seven-bedroom villas and mansions, all set within a luxurious gated community.

With vast green outdoor spaces, a crystal lagoon and stylish amenities for recreation and leisure, the residential project offers a convenient and effortless lifestyle.

District One West is close to The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Golf Course and Meydan Grandstand and Racecourse, with direct access to Al Khail Road, Meydan Road and Latifa Bint Hamdan Road.

Announcing the contract awards, Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer, Nakheel said: "We are excited to welcome onboard Fibrex and Ginco to commence work on our prestigious District One West residences. Both these construction companies come with a wealth of experience in the region, and we are confident their deep-rooted commitment to developing Dubai’s skyline and sharp focus on quality will be an asset to the MBR City development."

Established in the UAE in 1972, Fibrex Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has an international track record for delivering prestigious projects, while Ginco is an engineering contracting firm specialising in construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of commercial, industrial, residential and institutional establishments.

On the contract win, Sufyan S. Saleh, Managing Director, Fibrex Contracting, said: "Our extensive expertise in the local construction industry along with our commitment to high end quality, performance, our innovative solutions and construction methodologies supported by our specialised divisions will enhance our deliverables on the luxurious villas and mansions."

Engineer Masood Gheyath, Managing Director, Ginco General Contracting, said: "We pride ourselves on being an integral part of Dubai’s skyline with our core commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability."

"We bring over 45 years of experience in the city’s construction sector and we are excited to partner with Nakheel on the prestigious District One West.

