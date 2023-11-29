Majid Al Futtaim, a leading mall developer and leisure pioneer in the region, has announced the launch of Plagette 32, its latest waterfront neighbourhood featuring an intimate collection of bungalows and villas located within its flagship community Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai.

The Plagette 32 is an exclusive residential neighbourhood consisting of 28 townhome-style Club Villas and four bungalow-style Water Bungalows, thoughtfully decorated by Bergman Design House, a luxury design studio specialising in exquisite interiors across hospitality, commercial, residential, and superyacht sectors.

Unveiling the key neighbourhood project today (November 28), Majid Al Futtaim said it is the latest in its series of developments in the Mena region, blending luxury with leisure and nature for a truly holistic living experience.

The four-bedroom water bungalows are designed as resort villas, with individual living areas, private gardens, large living spaces, and an architectural approach that embraces indoor-outdoor living.

Each property will also feature a roof lounge and terrace, with dominating views of the nearby crystal lagoon and the terrain beyond, it stated.

With an emphasis on sophistication and tranquility, the bungalows’ inviting atmospheres, alluring indoor garden courts, and deliberate design elements synergise to create a seamless flow of movement, resulting in a modern urban retreat where luxury and nature coexist in perfect harmony.

Purposefully grounded to blend with the natural topography, the bungalows are further characterised by their versatility, with options to customise amenities like floor and ceiling finishes, kitchens, and landscaping, including the addition of an infinity pool or plunge pool.

The 28 vertical Club Villas are uniquely designed with up to five bedrooms spanning three floors, complete with an elevator to allow for easy transport between levels. With a skylight, double volume ceilings, and the option to tailor additional rooms, the Club Villa is an inviting property that boasts an excess of space to accommodate diverse resident preferences and needs.

Eco-conscious materials, a light colour palette, and a playful integration of glass and hammered stone create an environment marked by zen, where residents can relax, refresh, and rejuvenate.

Perhaps most significant is the ability to transform the entire first floor into a mega master living space, complete with his and hers walk-in closets, a living space, and an outdoor terrace with a large bathroom and secret jacuzzi.

In its commitment to deliver unique residential experiences marked by excellent customer experience, Majid Al Futtaim Development will be offering all owners in Plagette 32 a lifetime membership to the exclusive Beach Club, a focal point of the community’s lifestyle offerings, operated in partnership with Sunset Hospitality.

With a presence in 16 countries and over 50 venues, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) owns and operates a thriving portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands with a proven track record of delivering a diverse mix of hospitality concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, Aura, Sushisamba, Dream, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola and Raise Fitness & Wellness.

Majid Al Futtaim Development CEO Hawazen Esber said: "The launch of Plagette 32 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver integrated lifestyle destinations that act as an extension of their natural surroundings, bringing residents a scenic and sustainable approach to living in the city."

"The Water Bungalows and Club Villas are some of the most exclusive in Tilal Al Ghaf, with sweeping vistas of the nearby lagoon and direct access to the private Beach Club, guaranteeing a dedicated community feel with undertones of luxury," stated Esber.

"We are also pleased to announce the operator of the Beach Club as Sunset Hospitality, who will be overseeing the day-to-day happenings across the central hub of the development," he added.

Sunset Hospitality Group CEO Antonio Gonzalez expressed delight at partnering with Majid Al Futtaim to operate their Beach Club in the Plagette 32 at Tilal Al Ghaf.

"It has been nothing short of incredible to see their vision for the community realised through the conceptualisation of the villas, bungalows, and surrounding amenities," he stated.

"We look forward to welcoming and serving the residents and guests who will frequent the Club while creating an extraordinary lifestyle destination within this unique destination," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

