Egypt - Methaq Arab Group (MAG), backed by Emirati expertise and Saudi-Egyptian investment, has launched the unit allocation phase for its integrated residential project, LÁ REVÁ Signature Residence, in the New Administrative Capital.

Located in the R8 residential district, the project sits near key landmarks including the Diplomatic District, Capital International Airport, Government District, Downtown, Egypt University of Informatics, and the British University of Hertfordshire branch. MAG acquired the land and submitted a request for the ministerial decree within 30 days of allocation, signalling the project’s fast-track development approach.

Covering 38 feddans with a built-up area of 22.5%, LÁ REVÁ features 90,000 sqm of landscaped green areas, along with 6,500 sqm of artificial lakes and swimming pools, ensuring scenic views for all units. Residential buildings will rise nine floors (ground plus eight), with unit sizes ranging from 78 sqm to 304 sqm. Buyers can choose between fully finished homes equipped with smart-home systems or semi-finished units.

Payment options include down payments starting at 10%, instalment plans of up to 12 years, and cash discounts reaching 40%.

The development will integrate a wide range of facilities, including luxury hotel apartments, a retail zone, a clubhouse, sports courts, walking and cycling tracks, underground parking, EV charging stations, solar-powered systems, a mosque, and emergency medical services. The project adopts contemporary architectural designs aimed at enhancing community living.

MAG confirmed that LÁ REVÁ is part of its broader strategy to expand in Egypt, with plans to invest over EGP 60bn over the next three years.

The company is targeting projects in the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, Sheikh Zayed, and the Red Sea, leveraging its Gulf market expertise and track record with developments in Abu Dhabi.

