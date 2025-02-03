UAE - Klickl, the UAE-based Web3 financial platform, has announced a strategic collaboration with Imkan Properties, a leading real estate master developer based in Abu Dhabi, to facilitate property purchases through cryptocurrency.

This collaboration is set to revolutionise real estate transactions by introducing an innovative financial model that will elevate the home-buying experience for regional and international buyers alike, said the company in a statement.

The collaboration reflects a growing demand for alternative payment solutions in high-value sectors like real estate, particularly from international investors who seek secure, fast, and flexible options.

By offering Klickl’s cutting-edge cryptocurrency payment processing system, Imkan aims to provide customers with seamless access to these capabilities, making it easier for them to invest in premium real estate across the UAE.

The integration of cryptocurrency by one of the UAE’s major real estate developers serves to reinforce the country’s status as a global hub for digital currency use as well as underlining the growth trajectory of this domain.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have made significant efforts in recent years to advance regulations as well as attract businesses, talent, and investment related to digital assets.

"Our collaboration with Imkan aligns with our mission to extend the benefits of Web3 technologies into everyday business transactions," remarked Michael Zhao, the CEO of Klickl.

"From cross-border remittances to real estate investments, digital currencies offer an unmatched level of convenience, transparency, and efficiency. By supporting Imkan's customers with both crypto payment acceptance and fiat conversion, we are creating a model that other real estate companies can adopt to attract a new generation of buyers," he stated.

The collaboration will allow Imkan to offer its clients the option of converting cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins like USDT for use to invest in premium real estate . With these options, both local and international buyers gain greater flexibility, avoiding the complexities and delays that often come with cross-border bank conversions.

One of the key drivers behind this initiative is the increasing number of international investors in UAE real estate. The ability to use digital currencies for conversion will streamline transactions for overseas buyers, especially those in emerging markets or regions with less-developed banking infrastructure.

"Crypto is more than a payment method - it’s a financial tool that enables us to operate more efficiently across borders," stated Zhao.

"Our goal with Imkan is to offer this technology to its customers in a way that enhances liquidity and supports business continuity, providing real estate developers with the financial stability they need to grow," he added.

Imkan Properties CEO Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri said: "The UAE is rapidly emerging as a major crypto hub driven by the region’s welcoming regulatory environment and its proactive approach to supporting the digital asset sector."

"As one of the nation’s leading real estate developers, Imkan is proud to play a decisive role in revolutionizing real estate transactions by embracing cryptocurrency for property investments," noted Al Dhaheri.

"Together with Klickl, we are helping to ensure that the UAE will remain a leader and not a follower in digital currency proliferation," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).