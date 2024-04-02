Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has unveiled Bada Al Jubail, an exclusive beachfront community featuring luxurious mansions on Jubail Island, at a development value of AED4 billion, spanking over 446,000 square meters of land with 8 kilometres of beach frontage.

Plot areas on Bada Al Jubail will range from 2,000 sqm to 6,000 sqm, with nine typologies of mansions ranging from 1,100 sqm to 3,000 sqm.

Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC, said, “Following the soft launch of Bada Al Jubail, which received an overwhelmingly positive response, and with the recent handover of the residential units on Jubail Island, homeowners are beginning to appreciate the island's unique value proposition. This is attracting affluent buyers and investors seeking a unique blend of exclusivity, world-class amenities, and an investment opportunity in a growing and dynamic market.”

The new community will offer residents a designated 30-yacht marina and a full range of watersport experiences with expert boating staff overseeing the use of the facilities, a yacht club, an elegant members’ lounge, a cigar bar, cycle tracks and jogging paths, a wellness centre and spa, a fitness studio, and a kids club.

Residents of Bada Al Jubail will also have access to Jubail Island’s many amenities, including private schools, beach clubs, retail destinations, restaurants, and 1.4 million square meters of parks and open spaces.

Bada Al Jubail is due for completion by the end of 2027, and is only a short drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi, offering a prime location with excellent connectivity options.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island will house six residential villages nestled among the breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves.