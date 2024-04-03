Abu Dhabi-based Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has announced the launch of its exclusive beachfront gated community - Bada Al Jubail - being set up at an investment of AED4 billion ($1.08 billion) within the Jubail Island development in Abu Dhabi.

Featuring a limited number of mansions, and various amenities including; bespoke yachts marina, yacht club, cycle tracks, and jogging paths, Bada Al Jubail boasts breathtaking vistas of Abu Dhabi skyline.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, the Jubail Island will house six residential villages nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The low density, low-impact landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape, it stated.

A secluded island haven located within Jubail Island, Bada Al Jubail is nestled amid pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters and surrounded by an ecosystem of mangroves.

Spanning over 446,000 sq m of land with 8km of beach frontage. It is set to house some of the capital’s most luxurious residential properties within a protected natural environment.

Plot areas on Bada Al Jubail will range from 2,000 sq m to 6,000 sq m with nine typologies of mansions ranging from 1,100 sq m to 3,000 sq m.

Every mansion is crafted to perfection by internationally acclaimed architects, with double-volume entrances, high ceilings, open-plan entertainment areas, beautifully-landscaped outdoor spaces, and boasting their own private beaches and marinas.

Unveiling the project, Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC, said: "We are thrilled to unveil Bada Al Jubail, an island within an island, emerging as a unique private residential haven cradled by turquoise waters and lush mangroves. This prestigious stand-alone community caters to a discerning few who value unparalleled privacy and an elevated lifestyle, complete with state-of-the-art facilities, and enriching experiences."

"Abu Dhabi has established itself as a premier destination for premier real estate, driven by many factors, such as robust economic growth, government investor-friendly policies, visa initiatives, freehold ownership options, and the increasing demand for properties in waterfront communities and exclusive branded residences, all of which cater to high-net-worth individuals," he added.

According to JIIC, the new community will offer residents a designated 30-yachts marina and a full range of watersports experiences with expert boating staff overseeing use of the facilities, a yacht club, an elegant members’ lounge, a cigar bar, cycle tracks and jogging paths, a wellness centre and spa, a fitness studio, and a kids club.

Residents of Bada Al Jubail will also have access to Jubail Island’s many amenities, including private schools, beach club, retails destinations, restaurants, and 1.4 million sq m of parks and open spaces.

Bada Al Jubail is due for completion by end of 2027, and is only a short drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi, offering a prime location with excellent connectivity options, it stated.

"Following the soft launch of Bada Al Jubail, which received an overwhelmingly positive response, and with the recent handover of the residential units on Jubail Island, homeowners are beginning to appreciate the island's unique value proposition. This is attracting affluent buyers and investors seeking a unique blend of exclusivity, world-class amenities, and an investment opportunity in a growing and dynamic market," noted Haidar.

"Bada Al Jubail redefines luxury living and contributes to Abu Dhabi's ever-evolving real estate landscape, solidifying its position as the perfect choice for quality lifestyle, investment, and a gateway to Gulf and Asia. We are grateful for the continuous support we have received from Abu Dhabi government and all relevant authorities. Their role was vital in bringing Bada Al Jubail to life," he added.

