Arab Finance: The Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities is set to finalize the construction of 11,549 residential units in the New Alamein city until June 2025, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El Sherbini stated.

The minister pointed out that 8,000 units of these units will be delivered until end-June.

This is in addition to the completion of 5,000 units under the Housing for All Egyptians initiative, of which 2,000 units will be delivered.

El Sherbini noted that the New Alamein City's industrial zones cover a total of 5,512 feddans, 2,400 feddans of which are allocated for industrial activities, while the remaining 3,000 feddans are designated for the logistics areas and dry port.

