Saudi Arabia - Ezdihar Real Estate Development revealed its latest project, "EzdiPark", a Riyadh-based Salmani-inspired development, The project will be built on an area of 250,000 m2 on Turki Al Awwal Road and will provide an integrated and distinctive environment for business communities and entrepreneurial projects.



The project will include offices designed as per the highest quality standards and the latest technologies developed by WATG. Rounding out with fitness centers, shops, healthcare centers, and multi-use public areas.



For his part, Abdul Mohsen bin Fawaz Al-Hokair, the CEO of Ezdihar Real Estate Development, expressed his pleasure regarding the project, saying: "I would like to thank the project's team for their immense efforts to reach a model that reflects creativity and authenticity in a manner appropriate to the Kingdom capital, Riyadh, in line with Saudi's Vision 2030, and the Quality of Life Program, to keep up with current urban development and the specific requirements of the business community." He added: "The project has been carried out according to a study aimed at boosting the business sector, as the study reveals that the demand on companies and government agencies offices is increasing in the absence of what is actually required in the market. Accordingly, this is the power that pushed us to initiate the "EzdiPark" project, to be the proper area that houses everyone, from government agencies and private and international companies, in addition to the various areas that keep up with the rapid development in the work pace in the age of technology.”



Al-Hokair added that the "EzdiPark" project is distinguished by its geographical location on the campus of King Saud University, Riyadh, at the heart of the city's most significant landmarks and its most sought sites, making it more convenient and accessible."



Al-Hokair emphasized that "the project will be launched in 2025, and it will include a number of global restaurants, green public areas, fitness centers, a residential hotel, and a walkway. We are also interested in providing large parking spaces with a capacity that covers all project visitors".



Al-Hokair concluded by saying: “Today, we draw our inspiration from the distinguished status of the Kingdom in establishing our commercial projects, and we are proud of our accomplishments in the commercial field, and we aspire to achieve more in the future, in line with the Saudi's Vision 2030.”



It is worth mentioning that Ezdihar Real Estate Development has many projects that are in progress or still planned. The Company is currently working on developing the "Jeddah Cove" project, which is located on the Red Sea coast, Jeddah, near to Formula (1) Circuit and Yacht Club; upon its completion, this project will become an outstanding entertainment destination in Jeddah, and it will include many attractive features, the most prominent of which is the Dancing Fountain in the middle of its site.

