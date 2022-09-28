Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) entered into an EGP 560 million contract with Atrium Quality Contractors, the construction arm of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) (TMGH), for the construction works of 195 offices in Townsquare Boutique Offices, according to a press release emailed on September 27th.

Townsquare Boutique Offices is a part of the Cairo Gate project in Sheikh Zayed. The office area comprises various services shopping and hotel facilities.

Launched in October 2020 by Emaar Misr, Cairo Gate spans 133 feddans and is executed by EGP 11.5 billion in investments.

TMG is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate investment activities. The company establishes and develops hotels and touristic and residential projects in Egypt.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is a real estate development company that operates in commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.

